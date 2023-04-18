After settling near the rear of the field in the early stages, She's Rewarding produced a barnstorming finish to claim the prize in the North West Frames and Trusses Handicap at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
Ray Spokes produced a pearler of a ride on the daughter of Reward for Effort as he weaved a passage through the pack and drove along the rails in the home straight to run down Welloutofreach and claim a narrow victory.
The finish had the large crowd out of their seats with Pack of Wolves and Grandellie flashing down the centre of the track in a blanket finish.
Brad Munro puts the polish on the lightly raced mare and the hard-working Coffs Harbour trainer deserves success despite having a small team of horses in work.
She's Rewarding has been a wonderful money spinner for connections following recent placings at Kempsey and Grafton with the weekend victory continuing her unblemished record at the circuit.
Munro is a valued member at his local training base and it is common for the respected mentor to be working diligently on the Coffs surface after concluding morning trackwork.
With the narrow win by Italian Tune at Armidale a fortnight ago and success with She's Rewarding at Port, the future looks bright for followers of the Brad Munro stable.
Ben Looker was the leading jockey on the day when he was able to salute on Uncertain Terms in the second race before completing a great day when Mrs Ed scored in the Shipway Constructions Handicap later on the card.
The faith and diligence of Matthew Robinson was rewarded when Uncertain Faith was able to break his maiden status in dominant fashion with a comprehensive victory and continued the recent great run of success enjoyed by the popular Taree mentor.
Looker produced a positive ride on Mrs Ed later in the day when the Allan Kehoe trained filly ran down Adamdeeant with the prominent local hoop approaching the triple figure mark in the current state premiership.
Without detracting from the effort of the winner, Slice of Heaven was quite unlucky as the Rubick mare was unable to obtain clear galloping room down the home straight and should have finished much closer to the leading division.
Tarpup debuted in the juvenile event and the Marc Quinn trained filly cleared away from One Kind and Scud to land the prize by just under a length thanks to an impressive ride by Jenny Duggan while Bantarki led throughout to claim race three.
Grant Buckley showed great initiative to bounce the Tony Ball trained gelding straight to the lead before dictating terms and withstanding the challenge of Mischievous Molly to score by a length as Bonnie Vale flashed home to claim the minor prize.
Inspiration was a late ride for Cejay Graham and popular local postilion flashed down the crown of the track in the following event to score on the Jenny Graham trained mare.
Into the Blue and Gulf of Tomini made up many lengths over the concluding stages while That's Molly was unable to obtain a run at vital stages of the home straight and should have finished much closer.
Oblivion and Don't Forget Day were the popular elects in the Harelec Handicap but the pair were unable to withstand the finishing effort of Wokenwithakiss as the flashy chestnut flashed down the outside to claim victory.
Zac Wadick was able to strike the front on the Colin Hughes trained mare and the daughter of Ad Valorem withstood the finishing burst of Lucifer's Reward and Piccolo Ponti to land the prize.
The club was proud to host everyone associated with the Port Macquarie Sharks to the track for their annual race day and hope the team and supporters had an enjoyable experience.
The Autumn Carnival of Racing concludes with the Hastings Business Women's Network meeting on April 23 with a reminder that general admission tickets can be pre-booked online or purchased on race day.
Further information regarding reserved seating available can be made by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
