She's Rewarding produces barnstorming finish at Port Macquarie Sharks' race day

By Rod Fuller
April 18 2023 - 11:00am
Trainer Brad Munro. Picture supplied by Rod Fuller
After settling near the rear of the field in the early stages, She's Rewarding produced a barnstorming finish to claim the prize in the North West Frames and Trusses Handicap at Port Macquarie on Sunday.

