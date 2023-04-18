Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

'Gentle and humble man': St Thomas' Church holds moving service for David Curtis

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
April 18 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A service was held on Sunday, April 16 at St Thomas' Church for retired minister David Curtis. Picture by Ruby Pascoe, picture of David supplied by St Thomas' Church
A service was held on Sunday, April 16 at St Thomas' Church for retired minister David Curtis. Picture by Ruby Pascoe, picture of David supplied by St Thomas' Church

An emotional service has been held at St Thomas' Anglican Church to remember retired minister David Curtis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.