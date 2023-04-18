'Gentle and humble man': St Thomas' Church holds moving service for David Curtis

An emotional service has been held at St Thomas' Anglican Church to remember retired minister David Curtis.
David died on April 14 following an alleged hit-and-run accident on the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive.
The retired minister moved to Australia with his wife Barbara in 1965 and was employed at St Thomas' in 1994 as the minister for the elderly.
In the following years he served in many areas of the church, including pastoral care and healing ministry.
Before his death, he still operated out of the healing rooms at St Thomas' Church.
Father Dan Berris spoke of David during the 8am service on Sunday, April 16.
"When I got to be with David and pray for him at the hospital, I thought of his healing and prayer ministry and asked myself what would he do," he said.
Father Berris said it has been difficult to come to terms with David's death.
"I found myself seeing that the Lord wasn't necessarily going to be keeping David with us and in the midst of that I had to acknowledge a few things," he said.
"One of those things was how angry and frustrated I was for this person to hit him, I also had to deal with why it takes someone's death to put something in place."
Father Berris said the "greatest sense of peace" came over him as he spoke with journalists and church members about David following the accident.
"The first thought I had was that David would have already forgiven the person who hit him," he said.
"He would have said, 'it is better for you that I remain, but better for me that I go'."
Retired ministers, Reverend John Wyndham and John Barrett also addressed members during the service on Sunday.
"I have spent most of this time weeping, especially after I went to the hospital to say goodbye to David on Thursday," Reverend Wyndham said.
"I know that like me, you have many questions. One of those is, why did it happen like this?"
Reverend Wyndham said it wasn't David's death that made him sad, but the way that it happened.
"When we're in our late 80s, we can expect to go at any time, but we don't expect it to be as violent as it was," he said.
"For all of us there are a variety of emotions. There is grief, hurt, sorrow, bewilderment, and certainly there is devastation, but there's also anger and the difficulty of forgiving the driver who caused this to happen."
During the moving service, David's "wonderful life of ministry" was also acknowledged.
Father Berris said David would often make himself available during communion or after church to pray for church members.
Reverend Barrett said David always had time for members of St Thomas'.
"He was a lovely, gentle and humble man. He was employed in 1994 as the minister to the elderly and spent a lot of time in nursing homes with people and he still worked in the healing rooms here at the church up until his death," he said.
