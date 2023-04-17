A multi-agency search effort has been commended for its dedication which resulted in the successful discovery of a missing man at North Brother Mountain on Sunday, April 16.
Carolyn Dobson is the Hastings Cluster local commander, which covers the areas of Camden Haven, Macleay Valley, Lord Howe Island and Port Macquarie-Hastings.
She said she was incredibly proud of members from the Camden Haven SES unit, NSW SES Wauchope Unit and the NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit, who worked alongside officers from the Mid North Coast Police District.
Camden Haven residents also participated in the search after coordinating with NSW SES and the Mid North Coast Police District.
Ms Dobson said she estimated around 100 people across different agencies were involved in the search for 76-year-old Frank Fowler.
SES members worked through the night after they were alerted to Frank going missing at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 15.
"We didn't stop and we went down about every cliff face I think," Ms Dobson said.
They worked continuously through difficult conditions over steep terrain.
"We were covered in leeches and I was just pulling leeches off my members like no tomorrow," Ms Dobson said.
"One girl came out and she probably had 15 on each foot."
Ms Dobson said everyone was very concerned about Frank.
"The adrenaline kicks in and you just keep going," she said.
Ms Dobson said she supported crew members until the search concluded at 1am, before recommencing at 8am on Sunday, April 16.
Frank's son-in-law was part of the search team who found him at about 2pm on Sunday, April 16.
Ms Dobson said he spoke to his wife on the phone who was at the top of the mountain to let her know he was ok.
"Just the relief on her (face) was amazing," she said.
Ms Dobson said Frank thought he was close to the Laurie Street entrance for the walking trail, whereas he was found near Deauville.
"It's on the other side of the gully where he ended up," she said.
Ms Dobson said she thinks Frank was incredibly lucky, given the mountainous terrain and his medical history.
Mr Fowler was winched from the scene by POLAIR to a waiting ambulance in Laurieton where he was assessed by NSW Ambulance Paramedics.
He had sustained only minor scratches and dehydration.
Police thanked all agencies, the public and the media for their help with achieving a successful outcome.
