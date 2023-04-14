Have you seen our new office?

It's nice to be back in the chair again after a fortnight's "staycation".
How good is it to take time out just to be with our families, catch up with friends, binge our favourite shows and rediscover the joys of the afternoon "nanna" nap.
Taking a break is essential if we are to ever "empty the cup". I try to remind myself of this when life becomes super busy.
The saying has multiple origin stories, including that it came from Kung Fu master Bruce Lee.
Elsewhere it is said to be what a Zen master told a Buddhism scholar when asked for new ideas. According to the proverb, the master replied:
"You are like this cup - so full of ideas that nothing more will fit in. Come back to me with an empty cup."
And so, now that my cup's empty, I'm open to fresh ideas.
The Port News is rapidly growing, which is exciting. Last month we had over 105,000 users!
But what more would you like to see - both online and in Friday's print edition?
Is it more breaking news, more sport, more feature stories about people in the neighbourhood, more in-depth explanations of topical issues?
Email me anytime with your ideas at sue.stephenson@portnews.com.au
All bouquets (and brickbats) are welcome.
It's also been exciting to return from holidays to a new office.
If you've driven along Gordon Street these past few days, you will have seen our sign has gone up on the building next to Macquarie Park.
Our journalists can also be seen busy at work in the newsroom, while Scoop from Hello Koalas has been sunning himself at the entrance.
With thanks to a passerby we roped into taking our photo, here's a shot of journalists Mardi Borg, Emily Walker, sales manager Gee Hassan, me, and senior journalist Lisa Tisdell, showing it off.
But our doors aren't open just yet. We just need to finish up a few things with the fit-out. When that's all done, you'll be the first to know!
Sue Stephenson
Editor
