Friday, April 14:
Police prosecutors have confirmed the death of retired minister David Curtis following an alleged hit-and-run on Hastings River Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
The 87-year-old former minister of St Thomas' Church suffered critical injuries after being struck on the pedestrian crossing near Dixie Park at 5.20pm.
A 63-year-old man is facing multiple driving charges, including failing to stop and assist.
Police have confirmed to the Port News that they expect those charges to be upgraded.
More to come shortly.
Update, Thursday, April 12:
A man has been charged after an 87-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at Port Macquarie on Wednesday afternoon, April 12.
About 5.20pm on Wednesday, April 12 emergency services responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie.
On arrival, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were told a man had been struck by a vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Hilux, before it allegedly left the scene.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in critical condition.
A crime scene was established which underwent forensic examination by officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, a 63-year-old man was arrested at Port Macquarie Police Station about 6.45am on Thursday, April 13.
He has been charged with six offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, cause bodily harm by misconduct, and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact.
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, April 14.
Thursday, April 12:
An elderly man remains in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital after being struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run accident.
The 87-year-old retired minister of St Thomas' Anglican Church was crossing Hastings River Drive at about 5pm on Wednesday, April 12 when a vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Hilux, hit him before the driver sped from the scene.
Acting Inspector Brad Smith said police have now seized the car involved in the accident.
"Earlier this morning a 63-year-old man attended Port Macquarie Police Station," Acting Insp Smith said.
"The gentleman is now assisting police and the Crash Investigation Unit in relation to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred yesterday afternoon (April 12) on Hastings River Drive.
"As a result of the man attending Port Macquarie Police Station, police have now seized the motor vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run accident."
Members of St Thomas' Anglican Church held a prayer service on Thursday, April 13 morning for the retired minister.
Current rector of St Thomas' Anglican Church Father Dan Berris said members of the church were understandably "upset" to hear of the accident.
"We spent an hour this morning with members of the church saying a prayer for him," Father Berris said.
"He's a retired minister of the church and he continues to operate in the healing rooms here, where he prays for peoples' healing both physically and mentally.
"Members are understandably upset over the incident and saddened by what has happened.
"Church members also know that he would have already forgiven the person who hit him."
Concerns have also been raised over the safety of the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive.
"I think church members are also frustrated over the need for better measures for safety in the area," Father Berris said.
In a response to a Port Macquarie News story post on social media, one concerned resident said she had previously written to council "numerous times" about the crossing.
"I have almost been hit [there] myself," she said.
Another resident called the crossing "dangerous".
"There needs to be a pedestrian lights crossing there," the comment read.
A spokesperson from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said that out of respect for loved ones, noting this is a police matter, council will not be commenting at this time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.