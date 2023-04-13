Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police confirm death of retired minister after alleged hit-and-run in Port Macquarie; charges upgraded

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Friday, April 14:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.