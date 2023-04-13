Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Former church minister remains in critical condition following alleged hit-and-run on Hastings River Drive

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
April 13 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

An elderly man remains in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital after being struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.