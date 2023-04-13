An elderly man remains in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital after being struck by a car in an alleged hit-and-run accident.
The 85-year-old retired minister of St Thomas' Anglican Church was crossing Hastings River Drive at about 5pm on Wednesday, April 12 when a vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Hilux, hit him before the driver sped from the scene.
Members of St Thomas' Anglican Church held a prayer service on Thursday, April 13 morning for the retired minister.
Current rector of St Thomas' Anglican Church Father Dan Berris said members of the church were understandably "upset" to hear of the accident.
"We spent an hour this morning with members of the church saying a prayer for him," Father Berris said.
"He's a retired minister of the church and he continues to operate in the healing rooms here, where he prays for peoples' healing both physically and mentally.
"Members are understandably upset over the incident and saddened by what has happened.
"Church members also know that he would have already forgiven the person who hit him."
Concerns have also been raised over the safety of the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive.
"I think church members are also frustrated over the need for better measures for safety in the area," Father Berris said.
In a response to a Port Macquarie News story post on social media, one concerned resident said she had previously written to council "numerous times" about the crossing.
"I have almost been hit [there] myself," she said.
Another resident called the crossing "dangerous".
"There needs to be a pedestrian lights crossing there," the comment read.
Police officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been contacted for comment regarding the safety of the pedestrian crossing.
