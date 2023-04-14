Turning 100 years old feels no different for Elsie May Washington who is still living at home with her daughter.
The Telegraph Point resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday April 13 with plenty of cake, cards and a visit from her carers.
When asked what the secret was to reaching the milestone, her answer was simple.
"You just live to 99," she said.
Unlike other Australians her age, the local centenarian lives at home with her daughter Elayne Washington who cares for her with help from Australian Unity staff.
"She's still got the fun banter with all of them and gosh she can come out with some quips," Elayne said.
Support workers from Australian Unity regularly visit to provide assistance with the carers developing a strong relationship with Elsie.
Past carers travelled to Telegraph Point to celebrate with the 100 year old on her birthday.
For Australian Unity service coordinator Renee Jenner, it's a lovely sight to see.
She's known Elsie since she first started in the role.
"It's beautiful to see," she said.
"You don't normally see people of this age living in the community."
Elsie is the organisation's oldest client in the Mid North Coast still living in the community.
"That's why we're out here every day of our work career, making milestones like this," Ms Jenner said.
"Gives me goosebumps actually."
Elsie was originally born Elsie May Hopkins in Paramatta where she was the oldest girl of ten siblings.
"There were four girls and six boys," she said.
"I had four [older] brothers before me."
It's a harder nowadays for Elsie to remember life back in the 1920s.
"I only know that I was given the money to go shopping for my Mum," she said.
"I didn't realise at the time but she just trusted me."
She met her husband and Kempsey local Basil Roy Washington at a town hall dance in Paramatta while he was visiting Sydney for work.
The two later married and had four daughters while living periodically in Sydney.
Elsie has worked from a young age, first in a cotton factory at 15 years old during World War II and later as a Christmas casual at the general post office.
When her children were older, she obtained shift work at the post office before later obtaining an administrative role at the Redfern Mail Exchange.
She's still in touch with her a coworker from the office who is one of the many to send her birthday card.
Elsie and Basil later retired in Ballina where Basil died in 1996 at 76 years old.
Elayne and Elsie then moved to Cobargo before relocating to Telegraph Point approximately fourteen years ago.
It's hard to say what has led to Elsie reaching this milestone with Elayne confirming there isn't a family history contributing to the achievement.
"Mum is very healthy inside-she's eaten well," she said.
"She'll tell you, she doesn't drink, smoke or hang around bad men."
Elayne said living with her mum has allowed her to know her better than her sisters could.
"I just adore my mum," Elayne said.
"She's everything to me.
She's the only love I've ever known, that love from her."
Caring for her mum in her home has been occasionally difficult for Elayne.
Her mum's traumatic fall approximately four years ago was tough time for the pair but Elayne has stayed true to a promise she made to her mum.
"I promised her I would never put her into a home," she said.
"She might not be able to do much anymore in her own home but because she's in her own home, she feels she's powerful."
With help from support workers, the pair have been able to remain together and Elayne has kept her word to her mother.
"[Elsie] has a wonderful relationship with her carers who have made her life a lot easier to remain in her own home," she said.
"And they all agree she has made their lives richer for knowing her."
