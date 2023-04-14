Port Macquarie News
Elsie Washington celebrates 100th birthday at home

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 15 2023 - 1:00am, first published April 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Daughter Elayne Washington (far left) celebrates her mother Elsie Washington's 100th birthday with Australian Unity staff. Picture by Emily Walker
Turning 100 years old feels no different for Elsie May Washington who is still living at home with her daughter.

