Elderly man in critical condition after alleged hit-and-run in Port Macquarie

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:16am, first published 12:23am
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park. Picture, Google Maps
An 85-year-old man has been rushed to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a critical condition after an alleged hit-and-run accident on Hastings River Drive.

