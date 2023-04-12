An 85-year-old man has been rushed to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a critical condition after an alleged hit-and-run accident on Hastings River Drive.
A spokesperson for Mid North Coast Police said emergency services responded around 5.20pm on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, following reports an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a car.
The vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Hilux, sped from the scene.
A witness who contacted the Port News, said the vehicle was heading west when the man was struck on the pedestrian crossing near Dixie Park.
He described the impact as sounding "like a car crash".
The man suffered multiple injuries and was initially treated by a passing doctor and a nurse who was nearby.
NSW Ambulance paramedics continued to treat the man at the scene, being transporting him to hospital.
A crime scene was established with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
