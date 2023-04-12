Well, it has been an interesting week to say the least. Conditions have been very trying with good swell on most beaches from Townies to North Haven.
Life savers report big tides to keep going through this week with a steady 4-6ft swell, so there will be quite a bit of surge in the surf, especially on the low tide from the ground swell we have had over the last week pushing in.
Expect the swell to flatten out from 1.8m to 1.2m - 1.4m with a S-SW wind in the morning, It will swing to a light NE in the late afternoon.
I expect waves to be better on the mid tide going high. All beaches will have waves, but you will have to go searching for the best conditions with a lot of sand moving around, which means new banks will be popping up on the open beaches.
Easter weekend was very challenging to get out at most beaches. So, we had a road trip on Good Friday to Point Plomer, arriving at Racecourse.
It was a little on the large size and a bit rough looking, no problem it would seem, but yours truly got washed down the beach paddling in and decided to walk the cliff and dive in off the point. I've done it hundreds of times over the years.
When I arrived at the point, all the crew were in the water watching. Only 4-6ft, no problem.
I then yell out to them 'is it good to go?' Looking over to see a couple of set waves rolling in, I see a hand go up saying "no go, give it a couple of waves".
I yelled out again thinking I heard "GO" so I launched myself off the rocks into the sea but it was a "NO".
When I jumped in, I was picked up and washed onto the rock platform with the surge. Keeping calm, I knew I needed to get my leg rope off if I couldn't get the next wave off the rocks.
But it picks me up and pulls me out and I was back in deep water near the lineup.
Concerned mates were yelling 'are you ok' to which I replied 'all good but I got a sore butt', and a bit of bark off from landing on the rocks.
We all scored waves. I got a couple of crackers, after heading in I realised my crook knee was very sore and in need of attention, along with cuts and bruises.
My advice is to always keep calm no matter what and to treat the ocean with respect and never surf alone.
When in the water always keep an eye on your fellow surfers' mates or strangers you never know whenyou might need a helping hand.
What a week for the Aussie's at Bells with both men's and women's in all Aussie affair in the final.
It's been 32 years since that happened - in 1991.
"Oh yes, lastly, my board copped a beating with a few holes and dings so it will be off to the legends at SFD located in Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.
Tell, Paul I sent you.
Have a great week.
Ken
