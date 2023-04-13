Community support remains strong ahead of the 2023 Wauchope Show.
The event spans Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
The program includes a horse spectacular, pyrotechnics display, fireworks, pavilion, trade and food stalls, cattle section, wood chop, campdraft, amusement rides, grand parade and the announcement of the Wauchope Show Young Woman winner.
The demolition derby, a crowd favourite, will also go ahead.
Wauchope Show Society president Scott Balmer said the health of the show was quite strong, and even with the COVID pandemic, not too much momentum was lost.
Mr Balmer said the 2023 show was shaping up quite well, especially considering the overlap with the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Exhibitors continue to support the Wauchope Show.
About 200 entries are expected in the poultry section, for example.
"It's the dedication of the volunteers and the support we get from the community that makes the Wauchope Show so special," Mr Balmer said.
He also appreciates community feedback about the show.
Mr Balmer said hall exhibits best demonstrated the community's involvement.
The hall brings together exhibits from cut flowers to knitting, produce, art, cakes, jams, photography and plants.
Meanwhile, the show society is concerned the temporary closure of Beechwood Road at the Steels Bridge crossing of Yippin Creek will have an impact on people travelling to the show, as well as impact on parking.
The bridge remains closed until April 24 during maintenance and rehabilitation work.
Alternate traffic routes are available.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council acknowledges the timing and temporary closure may impact residents and road users.
The work's timing during the school holidays aims to minimise disruption.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.