Some readers may find the following image distressing.
The Camden Haven's much-loved koala Cathie Bravo, has been found dead.
The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital announced that the mature male had been found at the bottom of a tree in the reserve he called home in Lake Cathie, on April 5.
At this stage the reason for the healthy 15-year-old koala's death is unknown.
"Cathie Bravo was a local legend and much loved by residents," Chairperson of the Board of Koala Conservation Australia Sue Ashton said.
"He was a mature male, and by Koala Hospital records, had lived in Lake Cathie for 15 years."
Cathie Bravo's home included bushland beside a Woolworths Supermarket.
There was an outcry from locals last year over the clearing of koala habitat in the Lake Cathie area to make way for a residential subdivision.
Many residents rallied against the clearing occurring so close to Cathie Bravo, who was regularly spotted in a tree in the middle of the site.
Ecologists onsite watched Cathie Bravo closely to ensure his safety, with 60 per cent of the koala habitat remaining untouched.
The clearing work was in preparation to build on the site and was within local planning regulations.
Ms Ashton said land clearing is one of the main reasons koala numbers in the wild are decreasing.
"Land clearing for development has reduced habitat for wildlife in the Port Macquarie region," she said.
"Wildlife has less land and fewer trees on which to live, breed, and mate."
Ms Ashton said habitat land clearing means more koalas are entering urban areas, which poses further threats to their survival rates.
"As they move around the urban area, we are witnessing an increase in the transfer of chlamydia between koalas and koalas either dying from motor vehicle accidents or dog attacks," she said.
"Many of the koalas admitted to the Koala Hospital need to be euthanized because their injuries are too severe to be treated humanely or they are seriously ill and don't respond to treatment."
In the past six months, 21 koalas have been killed by motor vehicles in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.
Of these 21 koalas hit by motor vehicles, 15 presented at the Koala Hospital and were either dead on arrival or had to be euthanized.
"The key threat to the urban koala population in Port Macquarie is without doubt loss of habitat," Ms Ashton said.
