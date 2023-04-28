Port Macquarie's Louise Avery, who has an intellectual disability, has found her dream career pathway and she couldn't be happier.
Mrs Avery loves her role as a support worker at Joey's House Early Education Centre.
It all came together thanks to APM Employment Services and St Joseph's Family Services.
Employment consultant Lisa Dezius worked with Mrs Avery to find the right job fit.
When Mrs Avery revealed that she was helping to care for her two nephews, her nurturing nature and passion for empowering children became evident.
That led to a new employment track.
Mrs Avery works eight hours a week as a support worker at Joey's House Early Education Centre while pursuing study with a goal to become an early childhood educator.
APM Employment Services business manager Kieryn Old said Mrs Avery enjoyed working at the early education centre.
"I think it's the best fit for her," Miss Old said.
Mrs Avery is thrilled with her job. She said the staff and children at the centre were lovely.
"It's a good environment and you get to see the kids and work with the educators," she said.
Mrs Avery's job includes restocking products, tidying the paint room, making up the children's beds for rest time, disinfecting the toys and hanging out washing.
That helps the centre to run more smoothly.
Joey's House Early Education Centre education leader Lucy Gudgeon said Mrs Avery's work meant the educators had more time to spend with the children.
"Louise is always happy, smiley and very polite," Miss Gudgeon said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
