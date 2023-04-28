Port Macquarie News
'The best fit': Louise Avery's disability no barrier to role as Joey's House Early Education support worker

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated April 29 2023 - 3:28am, first published April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Joey's House Early Education Centre education leader Lucy Gudgeon (left) pictured with Joey's House Early Education Centre support worker Louise Avery. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Port Macquarie's Louise Avery, who has an intellectual disability, has found her dream career pathway and she couldn't be happier.

