Reeve Simmons has taken his AFL career to a new level this year and the Camden Haven local is set to develop even further after being selected in the Sydney Swans Academy.
The 15-year-old has been part of the Sydney Swans Academy for two months and has already played his first game in the under-16s team.
He has Camden Haven High School teacher and under-15s AFL coach Brett ("Wilko") Wilkinson to thank for putting his name forward to the coaching staff.
With a background in NRL, Simmons only started playing AFL when he was 12.
His late code switch meant he was too old to participate in the open trials held by the Sydney Swans Academy.
After hearing that Simmons was not eligible for the open trials, Wilkinson (being a Sydney Swans supporter) sent an email to the club with a few details about the young AFL prodigy.
The next day Simmons' mum, Kim Ambrose, received a phone call from the talent director of the Swans Academy, asking if he could attend a training session.
A few days after the training session, she received another phone call asking if Simmons was available to play in the under-16s team for the Sydney Swans at Blacktown on Sunday, March 12.
Simmons said he felt mixed emotions when he ran out with the team for the first time.
"I was really happy and a little bit nervous a few days before the game," he said. "Once you're in the sheds and you realise what you're actually about to do, it freaks you out.
"I was fine once the game started, but those few moments before the game will probably stay with me for a long time."
Simmons said he owed a lot to Wilkinson.
"Wilko really opened the door for me," Simmons said. "I wouldn't be where I am today without him."
His mum echoed his gratitude to the Camden Haven High School teacher.
"I don't think I will ever find the right words to express my gratitude to Wilko," Ambrose said. "His willingness to support Reeve was truly humbling and will forever be appreciated.
"If it was not for the actions of Brett Wilkinson, Reeve would not of had the opportunity to trial for the Sydney Swan Academy."
On Wilkinson's part, he said he's just happy to see Simmons' talent being recognised.
"They've probably given me a bit too much credit," he said. "All I did was send an email, his talent and determination got him the rest of the way.
"He's one of those kids who's willing to listen and learn and take onboard feedback.
"You can just see that he's willing to do the hard yards to achieve his goals, and I think that's what they're finding at the Swans Academy as well."
Simmons travels to Sydney once a week to train with the team with the hope of making the squad again.
"The academy sends out a team list a few nights before each game, and if I'm selected they fly me out and pay for my accommodation as well, which is really handy."
Simmons said he has loved being part of the Sydney Swans Academy and has his sights set on moving up the ranks within the club.
"It's been a really good experience, to be under the guidance of the coaches and trainers, it's the next step up from our local club footy," he said.
"I'd love to continue down this path with the Sydney Swans and make a career out of it."
