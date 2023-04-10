Approximately 15,000 rubber ducks plunged into Kooloonbung Creek in an effort to help raise funds for local charities.
The annual Port Macquarie Lions' Duck Race continues to be a popular Easter event for many in the area with locals arriving early at the western bank of the Kooloonbung Creek reserve for the race.
Port Macquarie resident David Field arrived early with his family to watch the race.
"We tend to come down here each year, " he said.
"Missed it during COVID-19...[but] it's a bit of a tradition at Easter."
Lions member and chairman of the duck race committee John Fulton said there was quite a bit of organisation that goes into the race.
"It all starts about six months before the event," he said.
"We have to start planning, we have to get council approvals,... we have to arrange the crane.
"We start selling tickets towards the end of February."
Prior to the race, Port Macquarie Lions had sold 14,000 tickets with tickets available for purchase on the day of the race.
The funds raised will go towards the Endeavour Clubhouse, Marine Rescue and the Hastings Education Fund.
""The key thing is they are all local charities," Mr Fulton said.
"We like to keep it local and we get good local support that way."
Over $12,000 is estimated to have been raised from the event.
The first duck race took place just after 12:30pm on Easter Monday (April 10) with yellow rubber ducks diving into the water from the crane.
Marine Rescue boats and jet skis were on hand to ensure the speedy ducks remained on course and didn't escape from the area.
Two sturdy barriers were also in place to help ensure ducks didn't travel further down the creek.
A second race sponsored by local businesses dropped 400 ducks into the water with Burger Rebellion's duckie claiming first place.
Mr Fulton said the day was a huge success.
"That's as good as it gets for a duck race!" he said.
"So many thanks to all who attended and helped out."
Public Duck Race winners
First place: Duck 1174- David Dyer
Second place: Duck 1058- Beck Lewis
Third place: Duck 661- Margaret
Business Houses Duck Race winners
First place: Duck 278- Burger Rebellion
Second place: Duck 171- Tyrepower
Third place: Duck 355- Coastal Screens
