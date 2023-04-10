Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Lions' 2023 Duck Race raises over $12,000 for local charities

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Approximately 15,000 rubber ducks plunged into Kooloonbung Creek in an effort to help raise funds for local charities.

Local News

