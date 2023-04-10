Port Macquarie News
Five-storey apartment project in Waugh Street gets planning green light

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 11 2023 - 4:00am
An image projects ahead to show the Waugh Street apartment building, which has received development consent. Picture by Two -o Seven
A five-storey apartment development in the Westport area has received the planning go ahead.

