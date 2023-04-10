A five-storey apartment development in the Westport area has received the planning go ahead.
The development consent paves the way for the demolition of a house and the construction of a residential building with 40 apartments and an 80-space basement car park at 30 Waugh Street, Port Macquarie.
The building will be home to a mix of two and three bedroom apartments.
The report to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel showed Stewart Architecture as the applicant, Waugh Street (Port) as the owner and puts the estimated cost at $21.8 million.
A height variation, described by a panel member as quite minor, was approved as part of the development application.
There will also be landscaping and communal areas.
The council received eight submissions following the development application's exhibition.
The Development Assessment Panel considered the apartment building proposal on Wednesday, April 5.
The panel heard from a resident who voiced concerns about parking and traffic impact on the one-way street.
Jonathon Phillips from Stewart Architecture also addressed the panel and answered questions from panel members.
The communal open space, landscaping and electric vehicle charging were among the matters raised by panel members.
One query related to the communal open space's functionality.
Mr Phillips, in response, said the communal open space locations had different aspects so residents could use them at different times of the day and year.
"One of the key drivers of the project is the use of central breezeways," Mr Phillips said.
He said rather than one large communal open space, the approach was taken to break that down a little bit to give multi-functional spaces.
The building has one lift to serve the apartments. Mr Phillips said the stairs were genuinely viable for residents to use on a daily basis to lower the impact of a single lift.
A driveway from Waugh Street will provide vehicle access to the basement parking.
The panel's independent chair, David Crofts, said a number of matters raised could be covered by conditions of consent.
The panel imposed additional conditions of consent relating to security, landscaping, a bike rack and electric vehicle charging capacity.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
