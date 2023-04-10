Port Macquarie News
Experts target water mains across Port Macquarie-Hastings to uncover mystery leaks

By Newsroom
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Contractors will use specialist equipment to detect hidden water main leaks. Picture, supplied
Experts will check the area's water mains to track down hidden leaks in a project that could prevent hundreds of megalitres of water escaping the network each year.

