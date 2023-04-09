A man has been charged following a Lake Cathie collision with Mid North Coast police appealing to witnesses of the incident to come forward.
Emergency services were called to Chepana Street, Lake Cathie at approximately 4pm on Saturday April 8 after receiving reports of a collision.
Upon arrival, NSW ambulance crews assisted a 52 year old male pedestrian who suffered significant injuries to his leg after allegedly being hit by the wheel of a car.
He was later transported to the Port Macquarie Base Hospital for treatment.
Further enquires led police to an address in Bonny Hills where they spoke with a 54 year old man.
The man was later arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for mandatory testing before being conveyed to the Port Macquarie police station.
He has been charged with allegedly causing grievous bodily harm with intent, failure to stop to assist after impact causing grievous bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period and hindering police.
He appeared in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday April 9.
Both the crash investigation unit team and Mid North Coast Police detectives examined the scene.
Police are continuing the investigate the circumstances of the collision and are encouraging witnesses to come forward.
A white utility is a vehicle of interest for the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Mid North Coast Police on 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
