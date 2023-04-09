Port Macquarie News
Man charged with police still investigating Lake Cathie collision

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Police have charged a 54 year old man after a collision in Lake Cathie. Picture file
A man has been charged following a Lake Cathie collision with Mid North Coast police appealing to witnesses of the incident to come forward.

