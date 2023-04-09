For those wanted to avoid the sugar-laden festivities over the four day holiday, an alternative Easter hunt is available in Wauchope with treats that are just a bright and have a much longer expiry date.
Julie Hinton has planned a different kind of Easter hunt this year with her rock drop taking place in the Wauchope area on Sunday April 9.
The Wauchope resident will be hiding approximately 20 hand painted rocks in the area for Easter, providing an alternative for residents and their kids.
"That was the purpose to start with," Mr Hinton said.
"Get them out of the house and walking around rather than on laptops and iPads."
The rock painting is part of a state wide group who paint 'kindness rocks' year round, hide them in various locations where their new owners can choose to keep, post a photo or re-hide the rock.
Participants post photos their rocks in a Facebook group called 'NSW Rocks' with the post code for where the rock was hidden.
Some stones from the group have traveled from state to state and even internationally.
Mr Hinton first began painting the beloved stones in 2021 when she and her NDIS client came across one while walking in Laurieton
"[The client] touched it and he started laughing... and got a great deal of pleasure out of it," she said.
"I thought 'wow what a wonderful idea' so I thought I'd start doing it."
The process of painting a rock can take up to three to four days.
The rocks are bought in bulk from landscapers, washed, coated with a base layer, painted with various layers of paint before being lacquered with a sealant.
Ms Hinton uses acrylic paints for her stones and often uses a hand dryer to dry out her work to speed the process along.
She hasn't received any training for her painting skills but said the painting the rocks have inspired her to develop her skills further.
"I've always been naturally gifted but never taken it where I want to go now because this is the first time I've had a lot more time to myself," she said.
"I've just been teaching myself and now I'm going to start doing some courses and hopefully extend my art ability."
Ms Hinton's rock drops were a popular activity during 2021 with many looking for activities to complete during lockdowns.
She stopped painting the rocks last year however as the popularity began to dwindle but has resumed the rock drops this year with enthusiastic responses online.
"I get a lot of older people [online who]... write 'what a lovely idea, I'm going out to have a look for it'
They just want the joy of finding it, having a look at it and putting it back down.
It's just the treasure hunt side of us all... finding something pretty and nice."
Ms Hinton will be hiding the rocks at an undisclosed time on Easter Sunday (April 9) and will be posting the rough locations of the rocks to the Facebook pages 'NSW Rocks' and 'What's on in Wauchope'.
From there, rock seekers of all ages can either take the rock home or re-hide it in a safe place.
Ms Hinton said that she gets enjoyment from the rock hunt as well and plans to paint and hid more stones across the Mid North Coast area with different themes for each rock.
"I get excited out of people finding them and posting a picture," she said.
"I had a lot of kids one year finding them and they were so excited that they took them to school.
That was lovely."
