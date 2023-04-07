A man reported missing from Thrumster in Port Macquarie on Friday afternoon (April 7) has been found safe and well.
Mid North Coast Police confirmed that Isaac Puriri was found in Port Macquarie on Saturday (April 8).
Police thanked the public and media for their help after appealing for assistance.
Mid North Coast Police are appealing for the public's help in their search for a missing man from Thrumster in Port Macquarie.
Isaac Puriri was last seen on College Street in Sydney on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
When the 26-year-old did not return home and could not be located, Port Macquarie Police were notified. Officers then commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and and Mr Puriri's family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, with medium build and brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney CBD areas.
Anyone with information into Isaac Puriri's whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
*Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
