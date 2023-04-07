Port Macquarie News
Missing Thrumster man Isaac Puriri found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:24am, first published April 7 2023 - 4:17pm
Isaac Puriri was last seen on College Street in Sydney on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Update

A man reported missing from Thrumster in Port Macquarie on Friday afternoon (April 7) has been found safe and well.

