Celebrating a 'different brilliant': Walk for Autism event raises awareness

A group of about 60 people have laced up their shoes and made their way along the Port Macquarie Breakwall to raise awareness and celebrate a "different brilliant".
The Port Macquarie Aspect Hunter School held their annual Walk for Autism charity event, an Autism Australia initiative, on Thursday, April 6.
Students, parents, teachers and the wider community walked from Town Beach playground to the footbridge and back again to raise awareness about autism and create a world where no one of the autism spectrum is left behind.
Aspect Hunter School Coordinator Sally Grech said the funds raised through the event will go towards providing opportunity and resources to local students.
So far, they have raised $2400.
"The Walk for Autism helps to raise awareness and understanding for autism," she said.
"The overwhelming mission of our 2023 Walk for Autism is to create a world where no-one on the autism spectrum is left behind."
The Aspect Hunter School has both a primary and high school in Port Macquarie and provides support to 48 students.
Aspect Hunter School Coordinator Tamara Rumble said about 60 people attended the walk on Thursday morning.
"It's really a celebration of a different brilliant," she said.
In Australia, one in 70 people are diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and in Port Macquarie area alone, 1330 people registered on the NDIS are autistic.
"It is up to all of us to create a more inclusive environment for adults and children on the autism spectrum and we use this event to show our support and celebrate, educate and increase understanding of autism within the Port Macquarie region," Ms Grech said.
To find out more information or to make a donation, visit the fundraising page here.
