Mid North Coast visitors and residents will be able to journey through time to gain an understanding of the region's rich firefighting history thanks to the Mid North Coast Fire Museum.
The museum is one of the projects part of the Arts Mid North Coast's Shine Festival, which is aiming to shine a light on history, heritage and museums.
The museum displays a collection of objects and stories. It is dedicated to showcasing past and present firefighting practices.
Mid North Coast Fire Restoration Group members Ross Hoy and Don Davidson were part of the region's firefighting team for decades.
They said technology has come a long way since they started their firefighting careers.
"It's totally different concept from when we joined, to modern technology today and what firefighters even wear or experience," Mr Hoy said.
One of the problems that firefighters encountered in the early days was they didn't have any protective clothing.
"There was no breathing apparatus, there was no covering (masks) for gases or chemicals," Mr Hoy said.
Mr Hoy said the early firefighters saw their role as a community service.
"There were permanent firefighters in Sydney but very few in the country," he said.
There are a few incidents in the region which Mr Hoy will always remember.
In 1980 a semi-trailer crashed in the main street of Kempsey. Its drums' contents ignited and a blaze flared up at the front of the then Barsby's department store.
Firefighters discovered the drums' contents were poisonous.
"It was the first time chemical suits were issued on the Mid North Coast and we were the first to wear them," Mr Hoy said.
Port Macquarie's first fire brigade was made up of 10 men - a captain, engine keeper and eight volunteers.
The fire station opened in 1958 when the town's population was less than 5000.
The Hay Street fire station served Port Macquarie for almost 60 years before the new fire station was built in Central Road.
The museum at 12 Stevens Street, Port Macquarie.
It's open Wednesday 11am to 3pm and most Saturdays 10am to 2pm.
People can call 0477 225 705 to confirm opening hours.
Mr Davidson said a lot of local people are surprised the fire museum exists.
"It's about getting the word out there," he said.
There are a number of exhibitions taking place as part of the Shine Festival on the Mid North Coast.
For more information about the festival, people can visit artsmidnorthcoast.com
