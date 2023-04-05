Kenny's surf report: 'dolphin action is full on' and big tides on the way

Now we are into April and this time of the year is the start of good surfing conditions around the coast, with favorable winds and a rise in quality ground swell.
Lifeguards report that there will be patrols at all beaches including Towns, Flynn's, Lighthouse, Lake Cathie, Bonny hills and North Haven during the school holidays, so please take care and swim between the flags where it is safe.
Most beaches have experienced a lot of sand shifting this week, so a lot of holes have been filled in but keep an eye on the water moving with large tides.
There will be good winds this week, mostly SSW with a slight change to NNW at the end of the weekend.
We have big tides this week, with high tide being a consistent 1.5m to 1.7m and low tides will be 0.3m to 0.4m on the full moon.
Water temperatures will be a warm 21 to 22 degrees.
Most beaches from Towns Beach to North Haven should have reasonable waves, especially on the run-in tide.
If you can't find a wave, maybe do a ferry ride and try the North wall. With sand shifting, there will be some good banks there next week if the swell drops a little.
The lifeguards have also been reporting a lot of fish in the water, so the dolphin action is full on.
This week I'm looking at the aged surfers. I have a lot of people marvel that I still paddle out each morning at a sprightly 71 years old and catch amazing waves.
It's great to see Graham Nash deciding to recycle himself and take the screws out of the fixtures of his prized longboard off the wall and paddle out after six years of promising us "one day".
Sometimes all you need is a bit of motivation to get you going. So get out of bed in the morning and come down and just watch.
You will eventually find the spark again and always remember age is only a number. You are never too old to learn to surf. It's the feeling of being alive and connected to the ocean that we all love.
Kenny wears his leg rope on his left foot. The reason is after they replaced Kenny's knee in 2016, he wanted to protect it and he just stuck with it.
Nothing was going to stop Kenny getting back into the ocean.
"Have a good week see you in the surf," Kenny said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.