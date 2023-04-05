Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kenny's surf report: 'dolphin action is full on' and big tides on the way

By Surfing Columnist Ken Little
April 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenny Little catching a wave. Picture by Andrew Lister
Kenny Little catching a wave. Picture by Andrew Lister

Now we are into April and this time of the year is the start of good surfing conditions around the coast, with favorable winds and a rise in quality ground swell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.