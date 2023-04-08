Sheyleace Stevens is 13 years old, but she is already making her artistic dreams come true.
She has already sold over a hundred pieces of artwork, received a mention in parliament and designed uniforms for local sporting teams.
The young Dunghutti artist lives on Birpai land in Port Macquarie, but many of her works are available for purchase and viewing at the Dunghutti-Ngaku Aboriginal Art Gallery (DNAAG) in Kempsey.
It's a big change for Sheyleace, who initially started selling her dreaming stones through her mother's Facebook page during the COIVD-19 pandemic.
"I had a lot of spare time," she said.
"[I was inspired by] wanting to connect...with my culture."
Sheyleace's stone paintings often take over 30 minutes of work depending on the size and design.
Her stones are handmade in a mold and covered in a base colour before the precise patterns are added by using a dot tool.
But the intricate designs aren't the hardest part of this process.
[It's] getting [the patterns] out of my brain, onto my rock," Sheyleace said.
"You've just got to make it reality and work."
Her artwork proved to be a hit on social media, with orders for personalised designs increasing.
"Through COVID-19, [she sold] probably 100," Sheyleace's mother Suzanne Stevens said.
"[It was] very profitable."
Sheyleace has also been able to connect with her culture through her art by learning the painting technique from her Elders.
"I think she's learned a lot more about the culture since she's been doing it," Mrs Stevens said.
Sheyleace agreed it was important for kids to reconnect to their culture though art.
"It's just another hobby you can do as well as enjoy it- it's fun," she said.
Sheyleace doesn't draw out her designs beforehand and each stone is a one of a kind.
Hand painted with precision, the dreaming stones displayed in the DNAAG have proved to be popular with visitors.
The unique patterns have been purchased by many, including former Minister of Indigenous Affairs Ben Franklin when he visited the gallery in July 2022.
The stones were one of the few artworks that the minister purchased from the gallery during his visit.
Gallery curator Alan Guihot said Sheyleace's work is amazing for someone so young.
"The fine detail of her work is incredible," he said.
"Visitors are always surprised when they are told how young she is."
Sheyleace joins a long list of artists from the Kempsey and Mid North Coast area to have their work displayed in the gallery.
"We represent artists who have exhibited nationally and who have sold works to international collectors," Mr Guihot said.
"We are confident that Sheyleace will continue to achieve great things with her art."
When the young artist found out that the gallery would be selling her works, she remembers her reaction well.
"Woah," she said. "Somebody loves it."
She often thinks critically of her work, but finding a place in the gallery has changed that.
"Sheyleace doesn't think her artwork is very good and everyone keeps telling her how good it is," Mrs Stevens said.
"Once the art gallery picked it up she thought 'this is alright'."
The gallery is just another highlight for the young artist, whose big dream is to become an artist in residence overseas.
Last year she received a mention in Parliament from Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams for her work in a Community Housing Limited exhibition and her participation in the Port Macquarie ArtWalk.
She also designed the jersey for her cheerleading team's uniform and has recently submitted another design for a local netball team.
Sheyleace said it feels really good to have achieved so much at her age.
"While I'm young, I've still got a long way to go in the future," she said.
"So it will give me more time to improve."
Sheyleace's dreaming stones can be viewed or purchased from the DNAAG, which is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.
