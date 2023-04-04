Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie police issue appeal for missing fourteen-year-old girl, Breeanna Robinson

By Newsroom
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breeanna Robinson was last seen at West Port High School about 9am on Thursday, March 30.
Breeanna Robinson was last seen at West Port High School about 9am on Thursday, March 30.

Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing fourteen-year-old girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.