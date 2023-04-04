Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing fourteen-year-old girl.
Breeanna Robinson was last seen at West Port High School about 9am on Thursday, March 30.
When she was unable to be contacted by family and friends, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, thin build with dark hair.
Anyone with information about Breeanna's whereabouts is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 658301599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
