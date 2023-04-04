Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Business

Leaders focus on driving the future of health and aged care sector on Mid North Coast

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 4 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick, Business NSW Mid North Coast regional director Kellon Beard and Garden Village CEO Craig Wearne discuss the health and aged care sector. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick, Business NSW Mid North Coast regional director Kellon Beard and Garden Village CEO Craig Wearne discuss the health and aged care sector. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Industry professionals have looked to the future of the region's health and aged care sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.