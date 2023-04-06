Just recently Grace Church hosted pre-poll early voting and so the colours of every political party gathered to adorn our church entrance with posters and persuade the undecided.
I was bracing myself for a few disagreements, but to my surprise, there were none.
I felt for the voters walking the gauntlet of handouts and sandwich boards. Overall, people were generally polite.
I wondered how I can bring this diverse crew of political believers together, and how can I speak to them about my belief.
So, I decided if I'm to be heard then I should serve. So I put a trolley together with drinks, tea and coffee and biscuits, and welcomed all to my table.
In doing so, I discovered something, as the trolley came out we left our battle positions, the differences melted away, and there were smiles, camaraderie and gratitude.
In that moment, we were one people, conversing, being seen and heard. I thought that's it, to stop the shouting of difference, we all need to gather around tables of love and service more often.
For the Christian we gather at a table every week, it's a table of love, peace and hope, it's a table of welcome. Psalm 34:8 says: "Come taste and see that God is good".
Then every Easter we gather to the table again to focus on the cross and the empty grave and remember Jesus, offering bread saying, "Take and eat; this is my body. Then he took a cup of wine saying, "Drink from it, this is my blood which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins."
In this moment, Jesus invited all of us to the table of Him, to humble ourselves, receive forgiveness, and become one with Him.
The churches of Port Macquarie welcome you to their tables this Easter weekend to do the same - so come.
- by Pastor Greg Campion on behalf of Port Macquarie Ministers Association
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.