Frank Weidenbohm knew he wanted to marry Freda from the moment he saw her milking cows on her family's Pappinbarra farm when they were teenagers.
Frank and Freda married at Wauchope's Free Presbyterian Church on April 7, 1943.
Frank is now 102-years-old and Freda is 98-years-old.
The couple will celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with close family and friends on Saturday, April 8.
They started their married life at Upper Rollands Plains and had six children Dulcie, Doris, Darcy, Mervyn, Lorraine and Neville.
Sadly Lorraine, Doris, Neville and Darcy have predeceased them.
Frank and Freda have 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 26 great, great grandchildren.
Frank's love was the bush and this is where he spent his early life. He felled trees using saws and axe cutting.
Freda held the fort at home and took on any work she could mostly washing, ironing and scrubbing floors.
Another money raiser was cutting corkwood leaf which was shipped overseas to make a form of anaesthetic.
Frank and Freda moved the family to Port Macquarie in 1965, where Frank was employed in the building industry. His love of the bush took him back to Bril Bril where he spent his final working days cutting timber.
Freda was employed as a cleaner at Port Macquarie High School for 21 years.
Freda loved to travel and toured Europe, England, Scotland and Ireland which she still remembers as being one of the highlights of her life.
Freda joined the Port Macquarie Pink Ladies in 1972 and was honoured to receive Life Membership of the United Hospital Auxiliary four decades later.
In 2002 Frank and Freda moved to the Lake Innes area to retire but the call of the bush still remained.
Frank would head back to the bush whenever he got a chance "just to look around".
In June 2020 Frank was diagnosed with Paget's disease and is now in a wheelchair. The couple were able to remain at home with support.
After a hospital visit, the couple moved to Uniting Mingaletta Port Macquarie in July, 2022.
Their children Dulcie and Mervyn, who reside in Port Macquarie, along with family and friends congratulated Frank and Freda on their milestone.
The couple's daughter-in-law Carreen said they never let the sun go down on arguments and they've always been good friends.
