Flooding in new Wauchope community housing leaves tenants in 'very stressful' situation

By Emily Walker
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:00pm
After their apartment flooded, Chloe and Anthony Mahr have returned home to damaged goods, electrical problems and the worry that the problem will return. Picture by Emily Walker
After their apartment flooded, Chloe and Anthony Mahr have returned home to damaged goods, electrical problems and the worry that the problem will return. Picture by Emily Walker

The past few weeks have been difficult for Anthony and Chloe Mahr who have moved back into their apartment after wading through ankle deep sewerage in their home.

