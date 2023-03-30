Three teenagers charged after police pursuit on the Mid North Coast ends in crash

Three teenagers have been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit near Taree before hitting another car and an unmarked police vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey.
About 9am, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were patrolling the Pacific Highway near Taree when they attempted to stop a Audi A1 hatchback, reportedly stolen from Wallsend.
When the Audi failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated; however, terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
About 10.45am, the Audi was involved in a collision with a Ford Trend and an unmarked police vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Kempsey. There were no reports of any injuries.
The occupants - three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl - were arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
The driver - a 16-year-old boy - was charged with police pursuit, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, drive motor vehicle not carry licence, and take & drive conveyance without consent of owner.
Two boys, aged 15, were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, with one also being charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.
They were all refused bail to appear before a children's court today (March 31).
The 16-year-old girl will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
