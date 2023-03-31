WOMEN'S football continues to grow in the Football Mid North Coast Zone at a senior level.
Zone chairman Lance Fletcher said there could be 13 sides in the Southern League women's competition, while in the north there are 10 first division teams and eight in second division.
"Our women's competitions are increasing all the time,'' Mr Fletcher said.
The zone had hoped to start a women's zone premier league this year featuring clubs from the north and south. However, there was insufficient interest.
Mr Fletcher agreed that one of the problems in starting a women's premier league is the fact that southern games are played on Friday nights. Northern matches are on Saturdays.
"I'd love to see them all playing on a Saturday,'' he said.
"But Friday night football is popular in the south - a number of players are involved in other sports on Saturday.
"We have to respect that. But a (women's) premier league is something that we'll keep working at and hopefully we'll eventually get something started.''
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.