Mid North Coast lifeguards report surge in rescues near Town Beach breakwall

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
March 31 2023 - 4:00am
Senior lifeguard Lachlan Hawkins notes the increase of rescues at Town Beach near the breakwall. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Lifeguards warn people not to swim near the Town Beach breakwall after an increase in rescues over the past month.

