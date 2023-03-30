Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police arrest one man and two teenagers after altercation inside Port Macquarie Woolworths

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolworths Port Macquarie is located in Settlement City. Picture, file
Woolworths Port Macquarie is located in Settlement City. Picture, file

Three people have been arrested after an armed altercation inside the Port Macquarie Woolworths store on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.