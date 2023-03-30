Three people have been arrested after an armed altercation inside the Port Macquarie Woolworths store on Wednesday.
Police were called to the store in Settlement City after an alleged altercation between five people took place about 11am on Wednesday, March 29.
The altercation allegedly involved one female and four males.
Police will allege in court that a 20-year-old man threatened two people in the group with a pair of scissors.
The 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-year old boy have been arrested over the incident.
They have been charged with affray, common assault and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 20-year-old man was refused bail and appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, March 30.
The two teenagers have been granted conditional bail and are due to appear in the Children's Court on May 1.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.