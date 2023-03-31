A soggy, but rewarding, election day as a journalist

While many people in the Port Macquarie electorate braved the wet and soggy weather conditions last Saturday (me included) to cast their vote in the NSW State Election, there was a high number of eligible voters who made up their mind a lot earlier than March 25.
Figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that over 41 per cent of people pre-polled in the Port Macquarie electorate.
Whether that was because they had other commitments on election day, wanted to avoid the busy voting rush, or maybe they were sick of hearing about the election and wanted to get it over and done with.
Whatever the reason, our electorate had one of the highest turnouts for pre-polling in the state.
I happened to be one of the 21,879 people in the Port Macquarie electorate who headed to the polls early.
This was because I was working on election day and thought I probably wouldn't have time to vote on March 25, this turned out to be true.
I spent most of election day visiting polling booths, taking photos, speaking with people and catching up with some of our candidates.
I also got drenched while doing so.
It sounds like it would be a miserable and tiring work day, but I really enjoyed it.
Seeing people line up, cast their vote and get involved in politics is a strangely rewarding experience as a journalist.
I had a few of my friends ask me about our candidates in the week before the election because they didn't know much about them. I think it's easy to forget sometimes that as a journalist, you're usually across politics and it becomes second nature, but to others that isn't always the case.
It was a rewarding experience having people ask me about the candidates and I'm glad I was able to pass on what I knew and point them in the direction of more information, while remaining objective of course.
The Port News put together a number of stories in the week prior to March 25 to help keep readers informed and also covered all of the action on election day. Because of our efforts, we topped the election coverage for page views across the ACM network.
While I have complained (only a little bit) about how much election content I have been working on over the past few weeks, I'm now oddly sad that it's all over.
Thank you for reading all of our election stories over the past few weeks!
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
