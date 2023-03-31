Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie trio to compete in World Dragon Boat Championship after Auroras selection

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian selection: Elizabeth Harrison, Ken Fitzgerald and Lorrae Fitzgerald will head to Thailand in August with the Australian Dragon Boat team. Picture by Mardi Borg
Australian selection: Elizabeth Harrison, Ken Fitzgerald and Lorrae Fitzgerald will head to Thailand in August with the Australian Dragon Boat team. Picture by Mardi Borg

Three Port Macquarie paddlers are set to take on the globe's best after being selected in the Australian Dragon Boat team - the Auroras.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.