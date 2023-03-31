Three Port Macquarie paddlers are set to take on the globe's best after being selected in the Australian Dragon Boat team - the Auroras.
Flamin Dragons Dragon Boat Club member Lorrae Fitzgerald will be competing at the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation World Championships alongside her husband Ken Fitzgerald and fellow paddler Elizabeth Harrison.
The trio were selected for the national team after overcoming several fitness tests, trial camps and open water sessions.
They will travel to Pattaya, Thailand, in August to represent Australia in the Senior C Division (60+) division.
Elizabeth said it was exciting to get the call-up to represent Australia.
"I was really hoping to be selected, we all trained really hard, so it's very exciting to see all that hard work pay off," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to training with the other paddlers from all over Australia and learning under the guidance of the coaches. Then, once we get to Thailand, just seeing how we match up against other countries."
For Lorrae, it will be her second world championships after competing in China in 2017, returning home with two gold and two silver medals.
Lorrae said she will be taking that experience with her to Thailand.
"That was an amazing experience because it was my first time competing with the Auroras," she said.
"In the 200m we were just beaten by Canada by a fraction of a second, so knowing that you just realise how hard you have to train... everyone has to be at their peak and be ready from the start."
While Ken and Elizabeth have both represented the region and state before in dragon boat racing, it will their first time representing Australia in the world championships.
Ken said he was grateful for the selection.
"How often do you get the opportunity to represent your country, especially at our age?," he said "It's fantastic to be able to represent not just Port Macquarie, but the northern region of NSW as well.
"We're very proud to represent the Mid North Coast community and our club. This is a huge privilege and we've got a lot of people who we don't want to let down."
Ken said he's looking forward to the challenge of competing on the world stage.
"We put in a lot of work to try and race against the best athletes and prove ourselves at the highest level," he said. "I'm really looking forward to that challenge.
"When you go to big events like this, it's also just amazing to meet people from around the world who have similar interests, values and ethics as you. It's really amazing to be a part of that community."
Lorrae said the world championships is not for the faint-hearted as they prepare for a rigorous training schedule between now and August.
"At the moment we are doing individual training with our local club, but once national titles finishes in April we will be given a program by the head coach for water and gym training, so it will step up a notch then," she said.
"Right now we're just gearing up for the last three and a half months of full-on training before we head off to Thailand."
The Mid North Coast community will be well represented at the world championships with Wendy Orman (Taree), Sam Fowler (Kempsey) and Kevin Buhler (Nambucca) also being selected in the Auroras squad.
Elizabeth, Lorrae, Wendy and Ken will be competing in the Senior C Division (60+) division, while Kevin will be in the Senior B (50-60) category and Sam will be competing in the junior squad..
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.