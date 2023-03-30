Chloe Baxter has paid tribute to the support of family, friends and colleagues after her daughter Octavia's rocky start to life.
The whirlwind began when expectant mother Chloe was flown to John Hunter Children's Hospital in early November 2022 after being admitted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for medical reasons.
Octavia, a daughter for Chloe and Mitch, and a sister for Hunter, was born 15 days later when Chloe was 24 weeks and six days along in her pregnancy.
The newborn weighed 890 grams. Octavia now tips the scales at 4.3 kilograms.
"It has been a rollercoaster," Chloe said.
"You have your good days but you have your really bad ones as well."
Chloe said her daughter was doing really well considering the odds she faced given how early she was born.
Octavia, due to severe reflux, has tube feeds with continuous formula slowly dripping into her stomach.
She remains at John Hunter Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit until she is ready to be transferred to Port Macquarie Base Hospital before she comes home.
Chloe is staying at Ronald McDonald House.
Mitch makes the 480 kilometre round trip between Port Macquarie and Newcastle to visit his wife and daughter. He is also juggling work and looking after 13-month-old Hunter.
Chloe praised the support the family had received.
"The amount of support we have received has been overwhelming, whether it's family supporting us or friends and family sending messages and checking on us," she said.
Work colleagues had also been supportive, Chloe said.
Chloe is staying at Ronald McDonald House, which she says is amazing.
"There is so much support here between the staff and volunteers and even the other mums," she said.
"There are some mums in a similar situation to what I am in."
Chloe recognised the role of fundraisers, across the board, in supporting the hospital.
"The support from people who donate to these fundraisers had some sort of part in saving my daughter's life," she said.
"If they didn't have all the funds for the equipment that contributed to saving my daughter's life, she wouldn't have made it."
In a recent fundraiser, Coles supermarkets, including the Port Macquarie stores, raised money through the Curing Homesickness appeal for John Hunter Children's Hospital and the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation.
Chloe, her mother Tricia Sloane, and sister Monique Sloane work for Coles, and Chloe met Mitch through his brother who worked at Coles at the time.
John Hunter Children's Hospital will put the 2023 Curing Homesickness appeal funds towards an at-home sleep assessment program for kids with sleeping disorders.
