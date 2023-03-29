Small business owner Samuel Blanch normally is able to remove community rubbish within days but now it is taking him weeks to get to a job after his work truck was stolen over two weeks ago.
The Isuzu truck which has a bright red crane attached to the back was stolen from a car park near Gordon Street after 5pm on Tuesday March 14 and has since been reported to police.
Mr Blanch initially thought the truck had been removed from council land by authorities but later found out the following afternoon that the vehicle had actually been stolen.
Since then, Mr Blanch has been bearing the brunt of the loss and is instead using his ute to complete jobs for his business, Red Rocket Rubbish Services.
"I'm pushing people back a week, two weeks when we're usually a really responsive business," he said.
"I've had many people knock me back on work because I don't have my truck...because if all you've got is a ute, that's not good enough.
It's hard."
Mr Blanch had spent approximately over $5000 on the truck and 24 hours of his time installing the crane and making the vehicle viable for his business.
The crane allowed for heavier items to be picked up easily and the size of the truck meant that the business could carry approximately nine cubic metres of bulk rubbish in one run.
Now limited to just his ute, Mr Blanch is only able to carry two cubic metres each trip.
Police officers attached to the Port Macquarie police district have commenced an investigation into the incident with inquiries still ongoing.
With the ute taking more time to complete jobs, Mr Blanch hasn't had time to reach out to the local businesses to ask for CCTV footage to try solve the problem himself.
Most businesses are closed by the time he comes home from work.
But Mr Blanch believes that the crime was well calculated in advance.
"I believe it's people that have been watching us because the truck went missing at 5pm in the afternoon," he said.
"Whoever has been casing my truck definitely knew that I leave everyday at 5pm.
The day it went missing, it just happened after I left and just after my wife left so they were actually watching right there."
In the meantime, Mr Blanch is trying to do the best he can with what is left but the loss of his truck is hard to ignore.
"I do this service for the community and take away rubbish," Mr Blanch said.
"I do it for renters, ex-renters, people that own homes, people that have died and the family is trying to sell the house on.
How am I supposed to continue forward with just a little ute?"
Police advise that residence remain vigilant and make sure their vehicles are secure to help prevent theft.
Anyone with information regarding the crime are encouraged to contact the Mid North Coast Police on (02) 6583 0199 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
