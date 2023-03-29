Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

MacKillop College win Lismore diocese open boys division title basketball

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MacKillop College are the open boys Lismore diocese basketball champions. Picture supplied by MacKillop College
MacKillop College are the open boys Lismore diocese basketball champions. Picture supplied by MacKillop College

MacKillop College have qualified for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges basketball championships in May after triumphing in the open boys' Lismore diocese competition on March 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.