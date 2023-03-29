MacKillop College have qualified for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges basketball championships in May after triumphing in the open boys' Lismore diocese competition on March 24.
The Port Macquarie school continued their rich vein of form in the sport with four wins from five matches.
Their only defeat was in the round fixtures where they were beaten by Newman College who they then went on to defeat by six points in the final.
They also defeated St Josephs Regional College and John Paul College from Coffs Harbour along the way.
Coach Ryan Adams said it was a pleasing result from a team who had a lot of success in 2022.
"There was about nine of the boys from the under-17s team last year who are in the opens this year," Adams said.
"They definitely played well; Newman College gave us tough games in both our games on the day and played extremely well.
"Our boys dug deep in the final and though some solid defence, solid teamwork and attacking skill from our players proved a bit too good."
Adams said the school had previously not fared so well at the NSWCCC level in the open division.
"We've had that success at the Diocesan level in the opens and I suppose this year we're looking to go to that next level and have some success at NSWCCC level."
