Port Touch Association concede any works which are done to improve the Tuffins Lane sporting fields will take time to complete.
And while the focus is on the future of both the NSW Junior and Senior State Cup touch football events, whatever maintenance that is done will be done with the local sporting community in mind.
It's the third facility after Regional Stadium and Stuart Park the Port News will feature in a special series of stories which look at the state of some sporting fields in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Tuffins is currently under the spotlight as NSW Touch consider all options with where to take the three-day statewide junior touch football carnival in 2024.
It just got its nose over the line in December with the senior event for 2023 although Port Touch president Wayne Gleeson has ruled out any work which would see the fields raised above the flood level.
He feels drainage mitigation is the answer along with expanding the footprint of the current touch tower to include an awning which would provide more cover from both the sun and rain.
Who uses it: Port Macquarie Touch Association, Hastings River District Junior Cricket Association, Port Macquarie Junior Oztag Association
What work has been done/is planned: There are no immediate works other than general maintenance planned for Tuffins Lane Sporting Precinct at this stage. Council resolved in December to purchase the land from St Agnes' Catholic Parish, who acquired the land back in 2016. The land is proposed to be classified Operational, and this reclassification process is still out for Public Exhibition.
What work is needed: Tower footprint expanded to incorporate more shade/covered areas. Drainage installed to improve field conditions after heavy rainfall.
Wayne Gleeson, Port Touch Association president: Drainage is an issue so mitigation works would be great. We've also talked to council about long-term solutions and we're going to get some experts in to see what they can do because we're at the peril of the elements. There's acid sulphate issues which would come from raising the fields too much so it's up to the experts to decide what we do. If we've got 500 juniors here and there's a storm in the afternoon there's also nowhere to go, there's no cover.
Linda Bryan, Port Touch Association secretary: We've begun talks with council recently who have been quite open to the concerns that we have. There's schools that come here for gala days as well and they can benefit from the improvements that we see fit and council seem quite open to facilitate that where they can. They're open to establishing a relationship and that's all we can really ask for.
