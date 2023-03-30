Wayne Gleeson, Port Touch Association president: Drainage is an issue so mitigation works would be great. We've also talked to council about long-term solutions and we're going to get some experts in to see what they can do because we're at the peril of the elements. There's acid sulphate issues which would come from raising the fields too much so it's up to the experts to decide what we do. If we've got 500 juniors here and there's a storm in the afternoon there's also nowhere to go, there's no cover.

