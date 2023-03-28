Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Beechwood Shamrocks and Bingara Bullets play out pre-season rugby league trial draw

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechwood Shamrocks and Bingara Bullets played out a 4-all rugby league pre-season trial draw on March 25. Picture by Kristy Johnson
Beechwood Shamrocks and Bingara Bullets played out a 4-all rugby league pre-season trial draw on March 25. Picture by Kristy Johnson

Nathaniel Fox and Harry Hanley led the way as Beechwood Shamrocks blew out some pre-season cobwebs during a 4-all rugby league pre-season trial draw with Bingara Bullets on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.