Nathaniel Fox and Harry Hanley led the way as Beechwood Shamrocks blew out some pre-season cobwebs during a 4-all rugby league pre-season trial draw with Bingara Bullets on March 25.
Shamrocks co-coach Jake Flanagan liked what he saw in patches from his team ahead of their Hastings League season opener on April 15.
While Flanagan admitted the match was "a little bit scrappy", he was impressed with some of the defensive efforts from his side.
"It was just tough footy and it (the score) was a good reflection of the game," he said.
"It was pretty close, they had a lot of possession on our line and we managed to hold them out and same thing happened with them.
"We were putting pressure on their line and couldn't get the ball over the line. The line defence was pretty good from both sides."
Flanagan, however, also conceded there was "plenty to work on" over the next three weeks.
This weekend's pre-season nine-a-side tournament at Comboyne will provide another opportunity for all sides to get some miles in the legs ahead of the 2023 season.
The Shamrocks appear to have settled on their team for round one although there are a few spots up for grabs in the coming weeks.
"We're pretty well got our set squad and we know who we've got lined up so I think it was a good hitout and good to see a few blokes gnashing," Flanagan said.
"We're looking forward to round one now and we're happy to go there (to Comboyne) but not too worried about the results."
