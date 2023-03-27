Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast communities on edge as 'Zombie DA' gets 2023 go-ahead based on 1993 laws

March 28 2023 - 4:00am
Cutting down koala trees, building on top of Indigenous cultural and burial sites and developing wetlands are concerns that have strengthened in the past 30 years with knowledge, science and understanding.

