A scintillating half-century from Six Offenders' batsman Kobe Chalmers secured his team the Last Man Stands summer competition cricket trophy in Port Macquarie on March 26.
Chalmers whacked an unbeaten 51 off 33 balls as his team cruised to a 52-run victory over arch-rivals Wild Aces.
The two teams have regularly been the final two teams vying for grand final bragging rights since the competition recommenced last October after COVID delays.
LMS regional director Alex Vallentine said while the focus of LMS was fun and social, those teams take it more seriously.
"LMS is that fun, fast, social format but it doesn't mean it's not competitive and those teams have players who all play grade cricket across the different teams," he said.
"With all our games, every individual is out there trying to score his 50 or get a three-fa and when you get two teams that are pretty well matched and have been the pinnacle teams all year, it is a great way to wrap up the season."
The Six Offenders scored a competitive 5-124 and when opening bowler Les Smith took 2-16 off four overs to rattle through the Wild Aces' top order, the game was as good as over.
"The Sixers absolutely destroyed them with the ball," Vallentine said.
Wild Aces could only manage 8-72 in reply with Brendan Mays (27 off 21 balls) the only batsmen to provide any real resistance.
Attention now turns to the winter competition which Vallentine said they had targeted as one where they could get an increase in team numbers.
"We only came back in October and the winter comp is the one we targeted and really want to grow that base so we can keep cricket played in Port right across the winter season," he said.
"Yesterday I had a couple of new teams confirmed on the back of watching those finals so that's great. We're looking to grow on that."
Vallentine also said LMS hoped to offer a women and girls' opportunity for the winter season which starts in May.
"We will need four teams minimum to make that viable but it's our first crack at trying to offer a Last Woman Stands," he said.
"Even if we don't get enough for a winter comp we'll offer some exhibition weekends to try and get women and teenage girls playing cricket."
