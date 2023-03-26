It's only taken Port Macquarie Dolphins a little over a week to equal what it took 19 weeks to achieve in 2019.
The Dolphins' emphatic 104-55 Spalding Waratah Men's League Basketball victory over competition new boys Blacktown Storm on March 26 was something else.
With the exception of the opening 90 seconds of the contest, Port Macquarie led all the way to bounce back from a disappointing 82-70 defeat to St George Saints Red seven days ago.
The 49-point thumping over the Storm was Port Macquarie's second win from three fixtures to open a campaign that coach Nick Prior knows will face its fair share of future challenges.
But with American imports Andre Wolford and Andre McPhail leading the way along with captain Robbie Linton and young guns such as Zayn Galea and Logan Myers, anything is possible.
Port Macquarie led 23-9 at the first break and from that point onwards controlled the match to the point where Wolford and McPhail spent a large portion of the final quarter on the bench.
But coach Prior acknowledged the Storm had faced a challenging double-header on the road where they had to travel to Port Macquarie from Tamworth the night before.
"I don't think we'll be getting carried away," Prior said.
"We know from our performance last Sunday how tough it was; these guys have just played a road double-header so it's a tough gig for them.
"It's about controlling what we can and making sure that we're doing a good job with our stuff; we can't control the opposition and how good or otherwise they are.
"We just want to make sure we're turning up each week and putting in our best performance."
Prior, however, felt his team dominated the match from start to finish and managed to complete the game strongly even without their American imports for large portions of the second half.
It allowed teenage young gun Toby Harper to get some much-needed court "minutes" in the final term.
"Toby is a prime example of who we can get some minutes into and the crowd was chanting for him where he's already played four games of under-18s this weekend so they wanted to see him," Prior said.
"Those guys train hard and it's nice to give them some minutes as well."
Blacktown coach Peter Nordstrom conceded his team had expended a lot of energy in a 77-70 win over Tamworth Thunderbolts the night before.
They then had to head across the mountain and simply had no answers to a Dolphins team who were fresh and full of running.
"There was no energy; basketball starts with defence and it wasn't there... it didn't matter what I said or did," Nordstrom said.
"I tried all sorts of combinations - shouting, roaring, pleading and nothing worked, but that's our worst performance of the year.
"I know we are not this bad. We are not 50-points bad, definitely not. But there's some learnings from away games to see what we can improve on."
Nordstrom was full of praise for Port Macquarie and felt they could cause some problems for a lot of the competition throughout the season.
"They're good... they're really good and can be a threat in this league," he said.
"I haven't seen all teams, but I liked how patient they were in offence when things weren't going with the initial play. They kicked around and looked for another solution so fair play to them."
