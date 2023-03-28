A significant contribution to the community by a business, or a pattern of community contributions or engagement by a business that does not require financial input, advertising, or any gain for the business in return. The contribution has made a one-off or ongoing positive difference to the community. The business contribution does not have to be financial; it can be a commitment of time, resources, assets, skills, professional assistance, engagement or support that creates a positive impact for the community. A community can be a recognised local group, charity or an informal group who will positively benefit from the support of local business. This can include responding to an emergency situation or 'a cry for help' from a community for appropriate support.