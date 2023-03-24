Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Thousands of voters in Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates cast their vote ahead of March 25 NSW Election

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of people in the Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates have already cast their votes. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Over 30 per cent of the Port Macquarie electorate have already cast their vote ahead of the March 25 NSW Election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.