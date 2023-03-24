Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Seven teams to contest Mid North Coast Hockey League in 2023

By Paul Jobber and Mick McDonald
March 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City's Aiden Mainey protects the ball during a Mid North Coast Hockey League fixture in 2022. Picture by Scott Calvin

Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher has welcomed the addition of a seventh team to compete in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.