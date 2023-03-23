Port Macquarie News
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher pushing hard to increase team numbers for Zone Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher wants Wauchope to contemplate joining the Zone Premier League in 2023. Picture by Paul Jobber

Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher still remains hopeful up to eight clubs will battle it out when the Zone Premier League (ZPL) kicks off next month.

