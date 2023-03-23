Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher still remains hopeful up to eight clubs will battle it out when the Zone Premier League (ZPL) kicks off next month.
Mr Fletcher has contacted some clubs in the southern section of the zone in an attempt to boost team numbers while Wauchope and Lake Cathie have also had their names thrown around.
The ZPL replaces the Coastal Premier League that was played from 2020-22 between Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football clubs. It collapsed late last year when the North Coast Football clubs withdrew support.
FMNC is now trying to resurrect a two-grade premier league within the zone, similar to the competition that ran from 2000 to 2019. However, at this stage only six clubs have nominated, all from the Hastings-Macleay. This includes a relatively new Port Macquarie club, Iona.
Mr Fletcher said Iona only has numbers for first grade at the moment.
"They're working hard to get a second grade,'' he said.
However, if that doesn't come to fruition the zone will approach another northern club, possibly Lake Cathie or Wauchope, hoping to fill the void.
"We're in a little bit of limbo for the next couple of weeks," Mr Fletcher said.
Wauchope are believed to have nominated up to three teams for the men's northern league at the annual general meeting during the week.
However, they currently had no interest in stepping up to the ZPL in 2023 which Mr Fletcher said was disappointing.
"You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink," he said.
It is believed the club is continuing to rebuild and had raised concerns about travel and the ability to challenge perennial powerhouse clubs such as Port United and Macleay Valley Rangers.
Mr Fletcher said getting southern representation in the ZPL is of paramount importance for the zone.
"I'll be writing to Wingham and Tuncurry-Forster asking them to reconsider their position,'' he said.
Both these clubs have nominated for the one grade Southern League. Wingham won the competition in 2022.
"I know a lot of players from Wingham and Tuncurry are their under 18s from last year, so they're asking for another 12 months. They want to let them have a local comp first,'' Mr Fletcher added.
"The problem also appears to be getting players to commit to going to Port Macquarie and Kempsey for games.''
Tuncurry-Forster played in the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League while Wingham also had a couple of seasons in the competition, although with little success.
Tuncurry-Forster beat Southern United's reserve grade in a trial last Saturday. The Forster-Tuncurry-based Southern United has been accepted into the Newcastle League 2 competition this year.
At the time of writing there were 10 definite starters in the Southern men's competition.
Pacific Palms, usually a powerhouse in the competition and grand finalists last season, still require more players as do Great Lakes. Gloucester has also expressed interest, but also need players.
"I'd say Pacific Palms will be right,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"I'm thinking we'll get a 12 team comp.''
Mr Fletcher said registrations across the southern section of the zone at senior and junior level look solid and he expects they'll increase as the season gets closer.
"We still have a month go before we start playing,'' he pointed out.
