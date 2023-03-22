Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services on scene of Oxley Highway crash, one person trapped

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two cars have crashed on the Oxley Highway roundabout. Picture, Live Traffic NSW

Emergency services are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle following a two-car crash on the Oxley Highway, west of Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.