Emergency services on scene of Oxley Highway crash, one person trapped

Emergency services are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle following a two-car crash on the Oxley Highway, west of Port Macquarie.
Fire and Rescue, SES and Rural Fire Service crews are on scene.
"There's a person trapped in the vehicle and emergency service crews are working to free them," Fire and Rescue senior firefighter Scott O'Shea said.
"There are about 25 emergency service personnel on the scene."
Traffic is affected in all directions and road users are being encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
More to come.
