Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie respond to our readers' top election issues

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:29pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie: (top L-R) Peta Pinson (NAT), Leslie Williams (LIB), Keith McMullen (Labor), (bottom L-R), Stuart Watson (The Greens) and Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP)

Ahead of the NSW State Election on March 25, Port News readers have told us what issues matter most to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.