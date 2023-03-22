March 22 - 28: I don't think I have seen more challenging conditions as the week ahead.
The life savers at Towns report a mixed bag for the week and I tend to agree with them. The swell will be dropping from 1.7m to 1m winds, very variable, with SE/SW then swinging to NNE.
The tides are fluctuating a lot with a high of 1.7m to 0.7m so there will be a lot of water moving at Breakwall, with a large rip on the left-hand side of the main swimming area - especially on the runout tide.
Reports have been coming in that Flaggies has a lot of sand which is great news, but we need a easterly swell from the "Bird Rock" area for it to break.
There are great banks on the inside at Chickens on the full tide; also off the inside reef for the beginners.
Breakwall has a super bank off the wall with reports of some clean barrels on the run-out tide for the bodyboarders - timing is the key.
Flynn's has improved with sand moving to fill in the holes in the middle of the beach.
Lighthouse has improved with peaks up and down the beach on the run-in tide. You can also head down to Lake Cathie. There are some secret spots along that stretch for the surfers hunting for some uncrowded, clean waves.
Following on from last week, about the early days of the 60's era, the big questions are the variety of boards available now.
Short, long, fat, thin, single fin thruster, or a quad.
I got Ruth (Goodwin) the early morning team photographer, to take a photo of the surfing crew this week and the variety was amazing.
When I started, 9-foot 6 inch boards were all that was available in the early 1960s. These were heavily glassed and heavy in the water.
By the end of the 1960s, boards started to change, with shorter boards starting to appear with a lot of prototypes. But still no leg ropes until the start of the '70s.
When the '70s and early '80s came around, short boards were all the go, with long boards put on the scrap heap - hidden in the garage or converted into a short board (only to be discovered by the board collectors coming along in the late '90s).
With the introduction of short boards, the single fin were starting to be replaced by twin, quads and removable fins. So, fin and board selection started to be very important to the up and coming surfers.
The '90s saw a slow return of the long boards, which were more modern with less glass making them lighter.
This came about because the older surfers still wanted to keep surfing and found it hard to catch waves on the smaller boards.
The new long boards introduced in late '90s - early 2000s, were lighter and easier to paddle, which made it a lot easier to catch waves from further out than the short boards.
This displeased many short boarders who were sitting inside at places like Crescent Head and point breaks up and down the coast, which often created a bit of tension with the older and younger surfers in the water.
So just remember we are all in the water to have fun and catch waves don't be greedy and share the waves around.
Fast forward to 2023 to the early morning crew this week.
From left to right: Paul has a SFD 5ft 8in board, Cherrie is on 9ft 2in pink board which she shaped and glassed herself with the help of Tony "Black spades boards". Brett's on a 7f 2in board and Craig's on a 6ft 9in big wave board.
Then there is Tim the visitor borrowing Paul's foamy for a paddle.
There is Gee on a 6ft 8in and lastly there is me still riding my single fin board gifted to me from the surf crew and all the staff at Ken Littles Fruit and Feg for my 70th birthday. It's 6ft 11in.
Surfing has bought us all together over the years. There is no discrimination; male, female, young or old, new to the sport or experienced,, or what type of board you ride.
We are all here to have fun, catch waves and surf together, 'cause it's the water we love.
Have a good week and I hope to see you in the water.
*Fun Fact: Ken has eaten a apple every day for over 50 years and he eats the whole thing including the core, so feel free to drop in for the new season apples at his Munster Street shop.
