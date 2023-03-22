Your guide to voting in the NSW State Election for the seat of Port Macquarie and Oxley

Residents across the state are preparing to head to the polls for the March 25 NSW State Election.
Early voting opened on March 18 and will close on March 24. You can find an early voting centre here.
There are a number of voting centres that will open on election day, Saturday, March 25 across the Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates.
Voting centres will be open from 8am and will close at 6pm on election day.
To find out more information, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
For people in the Port Macquarie electorate, voting centres will be at these following locations:
North Shore Rural Fire Station, Shoreline Drive, North Shore, Riverside NSW 2444
Port Macquarie Lions Club, Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus, Findlay Avenue, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
1st Port Macquarie Sea Scout Hall, 9 Buller Street, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Port Macquarie Public School, Grant Street, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Port Macquarie High School, Owen Street, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Hastings Public School, 85 Yarranabee Road, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
St Columba Anglican School, Iona Centre, 3 Iona Avenue, (Off Major Innes Road), Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Emerald Downs Community Centre, Emerald Drive, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Tacking Point Public School, Bangalay Drive, Port Macquarie NSW 2444
Voting centres for the seat of Port Macquarie in the Camden Haven:
Lake Cathie Community Hall, Mullaway Road, Lake Cathie NSW 2445
Bonny Hills Community Hall, Graham Street, Bonny Hills NSW 2445
Lorne Recreation Centre, 941 Stewarts River Road, Lorne NSW 2439
Kendall Community Centre, 19 Comboyne Street, Kendall NSW 2439
Camden Haven High School, Valley View Road, Kew NSW 2439
St Peter The Fisherman Church Hall, 421 Ocean Drive, West Haven NSW 2443
Laurieton School Of Arts Hall, 58 Bold Street, Laurieton NSW 2443
Dunbogan Jubilee Hall, The Boulevarde, Dunbogan NSW 2443
North Haven Public School, 670 Ocean Drive, North Haven NSW 2443
Hannam Vale Public School, 1159 Hannam Vale Road, Hannam Vale NSW 2443
Johns River Community Hall, 54-56 Johns Road, Johns River NSW 2443
Moorland Recreation Reserve Trust & Hall, 22 Hannam Vale Road, Moorland NSW 2443
Coopernook School of Arts Hall, 12 Macquarie Street, Coopernook NSW 2426
Harrington Memorial Hall, Pilot Street, Harrington NSW 2427
For residents in the Oxley electorate, voting centres will be at these locations:
Rollands Plains School Of Arts Hall, Rollands Plains Road, Rollands Plains NSW 2441
Telegraph Point Public School, Mooney Street, Telegraph Point NSW 2441
Pembrooke Public Hall, Pembrooke Road, Pembrooke NSW 2446
Long Flat Public School, 5077 Oxley Highway, Long Flat NSW 2446
Beechwood School Of Arts Hall, 725 Beechwood Road, Beechwood NSW 2446
Huntingdon Public School, 2876 Oxley Highway, Huntingdon NSW 2446
Wauchope High School, Nelson Street, Wauchope NSW 2446
Wauchope Indoor Stadium, 82-94 Cameron Street, Wauchope NSW 2446
King Creek Rural Fire Station, Narran Close, King Creek NSW 2446
Comboyne Public School, 11 Hill Street, Comboyne NSW 2429
